Bengals issue final injury report before AFC title game vs. Chiefs
In terms of injuries, the weeklong buildup to the AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs was an odd one for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Offensive linemen Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa looked improved but weren’t ruled out until Friday. Tight-end stopper Tre Flowers improved all week. But tight end Hayden Hurst suddenly appeared on the injury report on Thursday before showing up on Friday good to go.
That still paled in comparison to the Chiefs, of course, given the ankle injury suffered by Patrick Mahomes in last week’s divisional round.
Here’s a look at the final injury report before kickoff on Sunday.
OT Jonah Williams
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Status: Out
OG Alex Cappa
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Out
TE Hayden Hurst
Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Unlisted (will start)