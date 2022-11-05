Bengals issue final injury report before Week 9 vs. Panthers

The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) Even with star receiver Ja'Marr Chase on the shelf with an injury, quarterback Joe Burrow believes the Bengals can get going this week against the Carolina Panthers and maintain it through the second half of the season. After all, the third-year quarterback reasons, that's generally what happened last year when Cincinnati got hot in the second half and went all the way to the Super Bowl. ''Down the stretch, that's what we were so good at last year - finding ways to win,'' Burrow said.