Bengals invite Miami (Ohio) DB to Local Day

The Cincinnati Bengals will have defensive back Yahsyn McKee at their Local Day, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

McKee played at Miami (Ohio) and in his final season with the RedHawks he had an impressive stat line of 58 tackles, 15 passes broken up and four interceptions.

In two years, he had a total of 93 tackles, 23 passes defended and six interceptions with one forced fumble. He played his previous three seasons at Mercer.

The Bengals have 10 picks on draft day, so they are making sure all of their bases are covered before the event comes around on the weekend of April 25-27.

