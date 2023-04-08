Bengals invite Dayton RB Jake Chisholm to pre-draft workout

The Cincinnati Bengals invited former Dayton RB Jake Chisholm to a local pre-draft workout on April 18, according to Joey DeBerardino of WDTN 2 News Dayton.

In his time at Dayton, Chisholm tallied 5,603 all-purpose yards, which is the school’s record. He rushed for over 1,000 yards in three separate seasons when he was a full-time starter, averaging over 100 yards per game in 2019 and 2021.

Chisholm rushed for 1,050 yards in his senior season as a Flyer along with 253 yards receiving.

The Bengals are still looking for someone to take the spot of Samaje Perine, who left in free agency to sign with the Denver Broncos. As of now, the Bengals appear to be waiting for the draft dominoes to fall before a possible decision on starting running back Joe Mixon.

