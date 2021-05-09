Bengals invite another WR to rookie minicamp

The Cincinnati Bengals added Ja’Marr Chase to start their trip to the 2021 NFL draft — but they’re far from done at the wide receiver position going into the summer months.

Case in point, sending a rookie minicamp invite to Bethune-Cookman receiver Jimmie Robinson, a 4.28 40-yard-dash burner who had 468 yards and four touchdowns in 2019.

Given the elite speed and experience lining up all over the place, including running back — never mind the special teams upside — Robinson has a serious chance to make an impact as early as next week. If he impresses, he could stick around for training camp

The Bengals added another quarterback to minicamp recently and announced rookie minicamp, OTAs and mandatory minicamps schedules.

