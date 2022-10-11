Bengals make interesting roster move by waiving Khalid Kareem

The Cincinnati Bengals charted a notable roster move on an otherwise slow Tuesday with the decision to waive defensive lineman Khalid Kareem.

Kareem, a fifth-round pick in 2020, has battled nagging injuries over the course of his career with the team so far.

While Kareem showed big flashes and was a part of the run to the Super Bowl, a hamstring injury this summer put a damper on his run up to this season.

The pass-rush could use the help if Kareem he’s healthy, which he presumably is given that the team cleared him to return from injured reserve and was officially taken off the list early this week.

The move leaves the Bengals roster at 52 players, so some sort of corresponding move is likely on the way.

