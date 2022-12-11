Bengals provide injury updates on Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd after win over Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals lost two of their three top wideouts in the span of moments during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns.

Slot wideout Tyler Boyd suffered what looked like a hand injury during an incompletion on the game’s first drive. Tee Higgins never really saw the field at all.

After the 23-10 win, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor revealed that Boyd disloacted his finger, hence his never returning to the game, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

Higgins tweaked his hamstring during warmups and coaches made the call to pull him out of precaution despite his wanting to play. He had popped up briefly this past week on the injury report with what can be presumed as the same hamstring issue.

For now, Taylor says there is no timeline on either guy.

While Ja’Marr Chase and others stepped up to beat the Browns, the Bengals will hope to have both guys back for next week in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers.

