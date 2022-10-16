Bengals injury updates on Tee Higgins, Hayden Hurst and Jonah Williams vs. Saints

From the sounds of early-morning reports, the Cincinnati Bengals should enter Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints with most of their key pieces in place.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bengals should have left tackle Jonah Williams and tight end Hayden Hurst. Star wideout Tee Higgins, though, remains a game-time decision after warmups.

Hurst has battled a nagging issue but played through it, serving as a key part of the offense while the unit tries to figure out how defenses have adapted. Williams continues to fight a dislocated kneecap he suffered last week and if he can’t go, Hakeem Adeniji would step in at the spot.

And then there is Higgins, owner of 315 yards and two scores as the most important piece of the offense so far despite missing most of last week. He suffered a sprained ankle in Week 4 and tried to warm up and go in Week 5, only to suffer a setback and miss most of the contest.

The Bengals admitted after a Week 5 loss that Higgins’ absence encouraged them to move Ja’Marr Chase to the slot more often, which spoiled Tyler Boyd’s usage and hurt the offense.

Ideally, Higgins doesn’t suffer a repeat of last week and can play the whole game, with a verdict coming well before kickoff.

