Bengals provide injury updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered two notable injuries during the team’s primetime loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

Star wideout Tee Higgins reaggravated his ankle issue and couldn’t get back on the field. Left tackle Jonah Williams went down and was checked out by trainers before eventually leaving the field.

Monday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor revealed that Williams is actually only day-to-day with an MCL sprain. As for Higgins, it’s the same ankle and like Williams, they will merely monitor it over the course of the week.

“Obviously it was touch and go there. We’ll just have to continue to rest him.” Taylor said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “He was trying to manage it all week. Tried to give it a go for the game. Came out early at halftime. Still wanted to make himself available in case it came up. We’ve got to be mindful as we practice this week to make sure when we get him to the game he’s healthy. I don’t know what the practice will look like this week. We’ll just have to take it day-to-day with him.”

Normally, this wouldn’t be too concerning for either player. But Higgins just managed the ankle issue for more than a week between games and quickly suffered a setback. The offense notably suffered as a result, just as it would with Williams not holding down the left edge of the line.

Given the updates, don’t expect to see much of either guy in practice this week as prep for a game against the New Orleans Saints starts.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire