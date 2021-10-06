Bengals get injury updates on Mixon, Higgins and Bates ahead of Week 5

The Cincinnati Bengals continue to get healthier ahead of their Week 5 encounter with the Green Bay Packers.

Tee Higgins and Chidobe Awuzie were both limited during Wednesday’s practice, while Jessie Bates was right back to being a full participant after missing last week’s short turnaround before the game against Jacksonville.

The following Bengals players were hit with a DNP:

Trey Hopkins

Joe Mixon

D’Ante Smith

Xavier Su’a-Filo

Hopkins has a knee issue that kept him out. Zac Taylor said before practice that they would like to see a full-go session from Mixon before giving him the go-ahead against the Packers.

Both Mixon and Higgins are critical if the Bengals hope to keep pace with Aaron Rodgers in Week 5. Bates was never a candidate to miss the game, though Awuzie is an important boundary starter as his defense gets tasked with stopping Davante Adams.

The next two days will reveal all about the status of the most important listed players.

List