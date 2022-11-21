Bengals provide injury updates on Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon

The Cincinnati Bengals have two big injuries of concern on the offensive side of the football right now.

One, the status of Ja’Marr Chase as he recovers from the hip injury. Two, the status of Joe Mixon after he left Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with a head injury and didn’t return.

Monday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Chase will practice this week but that it’s a very day-to-day status for the star wideout.

That said, Taylor won’t make a prediction for Chase ahead of Sunday’s game against the Titans, per ESPN’s Ben Baby: “Everything has been positive up to this point, which we hoped it would be.”

All that Taylor would say on the Mixon front is that the star running back has entered concussion protocol. That means his availability for the Titans game will hinge on severity of the injury and his recovery pace. That’s vague, but simply the nature of something as unpredictable as head injuries. If nothing else, Samaje Perine scored three times against the Steelers and has proven more than capable in a pinch.

Expect both guys to command headlines all week as we monitor their status updates.

