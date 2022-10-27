Bengals provide injury updates on Ja’Marr Chase, Logan Wilson and more

The Cincinnati Bengals provided some key injury updates on the first day of practice as the team preps to take on the Cleveland Browns on “Monday Night Football.”

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson wouldn’t practice on Wednesday, per the team’s Marisa Contipelli.

Chase continues to deal with hip soreness, although he was limited during practice a week ago and still managed to score a pair of touchdowns. Hendrickson’s dealing with the stinger he suffered late during the win over the Falcons.

According to The Atheltic’s Jay Morrison, rookie defensive end Jeff Gunter and star linebacker Logan Wilson would return to practice. Wilson seems to be coming back a little faster than anticipated after suffering an injury to the shoulder that required offseason surgery.

As a whole, Cincinnati’s big hitters showing up on the injury report this week all seem to be trending in the right direction and they have an extra day to get right given the primetime Monday night affair.

