Bengals provide injury updates on Brandon Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and more

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t keep the good injury luck going during the team’s loss to the Cleveland Browns over the weekend.

Monday in the wake of the 41-16 loss, head coach Zac Taylor provided updates on the most notable injuries.

For kick returner and safety Brandon Wilson, it’s a torn ACL that will hold him out the remainder of the season. He was vaguer on linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, only saying it was a foot injury and that they would have to provide more updates later in the week. Before that, things were even more unknown about the injury.

Taylor also offered an update on No. 1 corner Trae Waynes, hinting that the team isn’t counting on him to be ready for the Week 11 game against the Las Vegas Raiders — after the upcoming bye week, as noted by Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic:

Zac Taylor: "Don’t anticipate Trae Waynes playing right out the gate after the bye … Don’t know how many weeks that will be but I’m not counting on him for the Vegas game." — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 8, 2021

Meaning, the team will have the bye to figure out a new kick returner, and potentially the starting corner and subpackage linebacker situation.

