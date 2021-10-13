Bengals injury report features Joe Burrow, the QB on a ‘voice rest’

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow popped up on Wednesday’s injury report as a full participant.

But that comes with a wrinkle — before practice, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had said Burrow won’t meet with the media because he’s on a “voice rest” after a scary hit that played a role in his going to the hospital after last week’s loss.

That said, other players interviewed said Burrow was still talking normally in the huddle. Coaches anticipate Burrow will be on a silent count on the road against Detroit this weekend either way.

Elsewhere on the injury report, two names didn’t practice at all, as captured by Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic:

Taylor said the Bengals will manage Mixon carefully this week during practice, but that he’s looking better than he did last weekend.

