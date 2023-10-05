Bengals injury report: CB Chidobie Awuzie injures back, WR Tee Higgins sit again

The Cincinnati Bengals released their second injury report of the week on Thursday. Quarterback Joe Burrow, while bothered by a calf injury, was not listed. They had some players upgraded and another player added.

The details of Thursday’s injury report are below.

Did not participate

Both missed practice for the second straight day. Higgins, though, claims he will play on Sunday.

Limited participation

CB Chidobie Awuzie (back), CB Cam Taylor-Britt (concussion)

Taylor-Britt was upgraded after sitting out Wednesday. Awuzie, a fellow starting cornerback, was a new injury.

Full participation

OL Orlando Brown (groin), TE Irv Smith (hamstring)

Both were upgraded after missing practice Wednesday.

Cardinals' Thursday injury report

