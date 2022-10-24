Bengals provide injury notes on Trey Hendrickson, Logan Wilson, DJ Reader

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered some notable injuries over the last handful of weeks but have some good news coming out of the team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7.

Speaking with the media on Monday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor revealed there is a chance linebacker Logan Wilson will be able to give it a go on “Monday Night Football” against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8.

Arguably even better, Taylor revealed that the injury that knocked star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson from the game late is merely a stinger, which is a great development, all things considered.

As expected, Taylor doesn’t see DJ Reader making his return, though, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com:

Zac says good news on Trey Hendrickson . A stinger. Optimistic on Logan Wilson. Does not see DJ Reader playing Monday — Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) October 24, 2022

The Bengals getting Wilson and Hendrickson on the field just in time for a date with the Browns on primetime is about as good as it gets. As expected, Reader will remain out, with a safe projection being his return after the Week 10 bye.

