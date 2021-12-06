Bengals get injury update on LB Logan Wilson

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and left the field on a cart.

Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Wilson suffered a shoulder dislocation and that an MRI will tell him and the team how long the starting linebacker will be off the field.

Rapoport also noted that fellow linebacker Markus Bailey suffered a stinger but it sounds like he should be able to go as early as next week.

Wilson got injured on special teams during the loss to the Chargers after injuries to others required him to pick up more work. He’s in his second year with the team and his first with the communications headset.

If Wilson has to miss time, Bailey, Germaine Pratt and others will take over the lost snaps.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor meets with the media on Monday and could provide more info on the injury.

