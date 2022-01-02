Bengals injury update: Germaine Pratt now out vs. Chiefs

It turns out the Cincinnati Bengals won’t have linebacker Germaine Pratt on the field for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bengals added Pratt to the active roster from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday in a move that seemed to indicate he had passed the necessary tests to clear protocols early. As a result, the team listed him as questionable.

Early Sunday morning, the team announced he would be out for the game against the Chiefs.

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic added details: “Germaine Pratt ruled out by #Bengals. Appears he was negative yesterday but the second test today that would have cleared him fully did not come back negative, so he won’t play.”

So after a lengthy runaround, Pratt won’t be able to help the Bengals with Patrick Mahomes and Co. in town.

Still, the Bengals should be better than a week ago thanks to the return of linebacker Logan Wilson and defensive tackle D.J. Reader.

