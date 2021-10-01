Bengals induct inaugural ring of honor class during ‘Thursday Night Football’
The Cincinnati Bengals used the national primetime platform of their Week 4 “Thursday Night Football Game” to officially induct their inaugural ring of honor class.
After announcing the first two names to go in the ring early this year, season-ticket holders got to vote on the other two that will round out the four-person class:
Paul Brown
Anthony Munoz
Ken Riley
Ken Anderson
In total, there were 15 names Bengals fans could vote on for the ring this year. The Bengals have confirmed classes will remain this size in the future and that the list of names will carry over to next year.
Here’s a look at some of the biggest moments, commentary and more from the special occasion.
— Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) October 1, 2021
Ring Of Honor finally unveiled. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/lP5xl4QXXv
— Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 1, 2021
The inaugural #Bengals ring of honor.
Here's the big reveal. pic.twitter.com/lOD9ilPYKB
— Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 1, 2021
Ring of honor #Bengals pic.twitter.com/DwGOQZ00zt
— Eric Ralston (@ebayguruEric) October 1, 2021
