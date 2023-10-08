Bengals inactives: WR Tee Higgins, CB Chidobe Awuzie out vs. Cardinals

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Week 5 struggling and took on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 at State Farm Stadium. They would have to do it without a pair of starters.

Receiver Tee Higgins, questionable to play with a rib injury, was on the team’s inactive list released 90 minutes before kickoff.

Also out was starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who was questionable with a back injury that popped up during the week of practice.

Here are the Bengals’ inactive players.

Cincinnati Bengals Week 5 inactive list

WR Tee Higgins

CB Chidobe Awuzie

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

C Trey Hill

DT Josh Tupou

OT D’Ante Smith

With Higgins out, Kwamie Lassiter II, the son of the late Kwamie Lassiter, a very good safety for the Cardinals in the 90s, was elevated from the practice squad.

But it would give Tyler Boyd and rookie Andres Iosivas a greater role on offense.

With Awuzie out, rookie DJ Turner was expected to get the call. Cam Taylor-Britt, questionable for the game after suffering a concussion last week, was active and expected to start.

Davis-Gaither was ruled out with a knee injury and missed his second straight game.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire