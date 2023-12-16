Bengals inactive players vs. Minnesota Vikings in Week 15

The inactives list for the Cincinnati Bengals against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15 doesn’t arrive with many major surprises.

The inactives list:

RB Chris Evans

LB Joe Bachie

OL Trey Hill

OL Jackson Carman

DT Jay Tufele

There was some slight concern over what this list might look like considering that on Friday, the team went back and added two names to the final injury report as “questionable” due to illness.

Tight end Drew Sample and offensive lineman Jackson Carman were those players, with Carman a typical inactive and Sample a critical part of the offense due to his blocking. He’s active, so it’s reasonable to expect him out there for his usual workload.

