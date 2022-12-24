Bengals inactive players vs. New England Patriots in Week 16

The Cincinnati Bengals have a few notable names on the pregame inactives list before kickoff against the New England Patriots in Week 16.

Tight end Hayden Hurst headlines the list of inactives:

DE Sam Hubbard

CB Jalen Davis

TE Hayden Hurst

HB Chris Evans

OT D’Ante Smith

G Jackson Carman

Hurst sounded like he would make his return on Christmas Eve in Foxboro before being downgraded to out after the final injury report went out.

Mitchell Wilcox and other depth options will again take up the duties at tight end.

Cam Taylor-Britt, who was questionable with a shoulder injury, is active and should get the start across from Eli Apple.

List

Best reactions after Bengals clinch playoff spot on Thursday night

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire