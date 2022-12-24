Bengals inactive players vs. New England Patriots in Week 16
The Cincinnati Bengals have a few notable names on the pregame inactives list before kickoff against the New England Patriots in Week 16.
Tight end Hayden Hurst headlines the list of inactives:
DE Sam Hubbard
CB Jalen Davis
TE Hayden Hurst
HB Chris Evans
OT D’Ante Smith
G Jackson Carman
Hurst sounded like he would make his return on Christmas Eve in Foxboro before being downgraded to out after the final injury report went out.
Mitchell Wilcox and other depth options will again take up the duties at tight end.
Cam Taylor-Britt, who was questionable with a shoulder injury, is active and should get the start across from Eli Apple.
