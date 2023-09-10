Bengals inactive players vs. Cleveland Browns in Week 1

The Cincinnati Bengals enter the Week 1 showdown with the Cleveland Browns almost fully healthy.

As expected, the only notable name missing is defensive end Joseph Ossai, who headlines the list of announced inactives:

RB Chase Brown

CB DJ Ivey

DE Joseph Ossai

IOL Trey Hill

OL Jackson Carman

Ossai suffered an ankle injury in the preseason finale and didn’t have a realistic shot at the season opener, though it did look like he was ramping up near the end of the week and could make it back for Week 2.

Also notable is the rookie Brown sitting out, meaning Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans get the nod behind Joe Mixon. D’Ante Smith is the swing backup tackle with Carman out.

