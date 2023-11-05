Bengals inactive players vs. Buffalo Bills in Week 9

The inactives list for the Cincinnati Bengals against the Buffalo Bills was going to be a pretty interesting part of the pregame chatter for once.

With an open roster spot after shifting safety Tycen Anderson to injured reserve and calling up wideout Stanley Morgran Jr., it wasn’t easy to see how the team would make the list work.

Now we know:

CB DJ Ivey

LB Devin Harper

OL Trey Hill

DT Josh Tupou

OT D’Ante Smith

Morgan will likely fill in for Anderson’s spot on special teams. With backup lineman Max Scharping questionable, the team still kept him active and shelved two linemen.

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither is finally back in the mix, but Tupou couldn’t get through the shoulder issue to act as a key piece of the run defense.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire