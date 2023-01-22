Bengals inactive players vs. Buffalo Bills in divisional round of playoffs

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t throw out any surprises on the inactives list ahead of Sunday’s divisional round against the Buffalo Bills.

Offensive line starters Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa headlined the list:

RB Chris Evans

DB Tre Flowers

OL Alex Cappa

LT Jonah Williams

TE Nick Bowers

DE Jeff Gunter

DT Jay Tufele

The list arrives in the wake of two minor roster moves by the Bengals on Saturday. It means Jackson Carman will get the start at left tackle, with Max Scharping again filling in at right guard next to fellow backup Hakeem Adeniji (playing place of La’el Collins).

Notably, cornerback Tre Flowers had a “doubtful” tag on the final injury report, so first-round rookie Dax Hill will likely see key snaps against Bills tight end Dawson Knox.

