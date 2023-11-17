Bengals inactive players vs. Baltimore Ravens in Week 11

The inactives list for the Cincinnati Bengals is again all about wide receivers before kickoff against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

There, Tee Higginsis out, as is rookie Andre Iosivas. Defensive end Sam Hubbard remains out, too.

The inactives list:

In a surprising twist, defensive end Trey Hendrickson is good to go. In order to help out the wideout room, the Bengals made roster moves before kickoff, including activating rookie Charlie Jones back to the 53-man roster.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire