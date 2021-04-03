Bengals impressed with Penei Sewell, what if he falls on draft day?

The Cincinnati Bengals played a part at Oregon’s pro day headlined by Penei Sewell.

Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack was there alongside a few other heavy hitters from the team and actually oversaw some of the on-field action.

It’s safe to say the Bengals came away impressed with what they saw given Sewell’s performance.

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline backed up that idea:

“Leaving today’s workout, most felt that the Bengals would ultimately draft Sewell. They were happy with what they saw today, especially offensive line coach Frank Pollack, who coached Sewell during position drills.”

This is where things get interesting — the writeup asks what happens if the Bengals pass on Sewell — could he fall out of the top 10?

And the answer is complicated, but boils down to maybe? Let the general perception tell it, Sewell isn’t the first tackle on every team’s board, so it’s possible if he slips past five that another team with a need could take someone else. The sheer talent at other spots could force him out of the top 10 too.

It’s certainly something to consider from a Bengals perspective — they could always trade down if the draft gets to five and two of the top offensive tackles are still on the board.

A team like the Broncos would make sense as a trade-down partner in such a scenario. It’s risky, but a trade down would net quite a bit for the Bengals in terms of extra assets.

With an argument about Sewell’s arm length taking center stage, maybe the Bengals could move back and still land him anyway.

