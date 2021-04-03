Bengals impressed with Penei Sewell, what if he falls on draft day?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Roling
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Cincinnati Bengals played a part at Oregon’s pro day headlined by Penei Sewell.

Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack was there alongside a few other heavy hitters from the team and actually oversaw some of the on-field action.

It’s safe to say the Bengals came away impressed with what they saw given Sewell’s performance.

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline backed up that idea:

“Leaving today’s workout, most felt that the Bengals would ultimately draft Sewell. They were happy with what they saw today, especially offensive line coach Frank Pollack, who coached Sewell during position drills.”

This is where things get interesting — the writeup asks what happens if the Bengals pass on Sewell — could he fall out of the top 10?

And the answer is complicated, but boils down to maybe? Let the general perception tell it, Sewell isn’t the first tackle on every team’s board, so it’s possible if he slips past five that another team with a need could take someone else. The sheer talent at other spots could force him out of the top 10 too.

It’s certainly something to consider from a Bengals perspective — they could always trade down if the draft gets to five and two of the top offensive tackles are still on the board.

A team like the Broncos would make sense as a trade-down partner in such a scenario. It’s risky, but a trade down would net quite a bit for the Bengals in terms of extra assets.

With an argument about Sewell’s arm length taking center stage, maybe the Bengals could move back and still land him anyway.

List

Cincinnati Bengals 7-round mock draft after trades shake up first round

Recommended Stories

  • Bengals well represented as Penei Sewell impresses at Pro Day

    Quarterbacks could be the first four picks in the 2021 NFL draft, which means the Bengals, picking fifth, may have their choice of all the non-quarterbacks. Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell could be their man. The Bengals, who spent the first overall pick in last year’s draft on quarterback Joe Burrow only to see him [more]

  • Bengals send heavy hitters to Penei Sewell’s pro day

    The Cincinnati Bengals sent big names to Penei Sewell's pro day.

  • Would the Cardinals consider Tulsa LB Zaven Collins in the 1st round?

    They don't have a big need now at inside linebacker but Collins might be the best player on the board when they pick at No. 16.

  • Zaven Collins impresses at Tulsa pro day

    Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins lived up to high expectations at Friday's pro day workout

  • 8 records set by JuJu Smith-Schuster in his first four seasons with Steelers

    On March 19, JuJu Smith-Schuster re-signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers - something most of Steelers Nation hoped he would do, but didn't actually believe would happen. Smith-Schuster accomplished a lot in his career as a Steeler so far. Let's take ...

  • Bengals and Ja’Marr Chase smokescreens hitting overdrive before NFL draft

    The Cincinnati Bengals are right in the thick of smokescreen season this year.

  • NFL records: How all 32 teams ranked in win percentage during 16-game era

    With the NFL's long-awaited schedule expansion finally here, let's take a look at the best (and worst) teams of the league's 16-game era. By Adam Hermann

  • Bears, Ryan Pace aren't done in free agency, could add safety

    Ryan Pace said the Bears are still sorting through the free agent market when answering a question about the team's safeties.

  • NFL Draft: Two Tennessee players the Falcons should consider

    The Tennessee Volunteers are the next team up in our series examining draft prospects for the Falcons to consider from surrounding schools.

  • Meet Tony Sewell, the man who took on the race clique

    This has been a particularly uncomfortable week for Dr Tony Sewell. On Wednesday, the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, of which Sewell was chairman, issued its report, concluding that factors such as geography, family influence, socio-economic background, culture and religion have more significant impact on life chances than the existence of racism, and that while racism unquestionably exists in some areas, the progress made by ethnic minorities in Britain over the past 50 years “should be regarded as a model for other white-majority countries”. Cue outrage. Maurice Mcleod, chief executive of the social policy think tank Race on the Agenda, attacked the 258-page report as “government-level gaslighting”, while Halima Begum, head of the Runnymede Trust, criticised its “cultural deafness”, calling it a “gross offence” to grieving families of ethnic minorities who have died of Covid. Responding to a passage arguing the need to tell “a new story” about the slave trade effecting a cultural transformation of African people, the shadow equalities minister Marsha De Cordova demanded that the Government “urgently explain” how the report came to publish content “which glorifies the slave trade”.

  • Bengals’ website trades down and picks elite weapon in new mock draft

    The Cincinnati Bengals go bold in a new mock draft.

  • Rockets opening up another roster spot with release of Justin Patton

    Patton had fallen out of Houston's rotation in recent weeks following the trade acquisitions of D.J. Wilson and Kelly Olynyk.

  • Joe Staley offers honest take on Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers' QB situation

    Joe Staley knows Jimmy Garoppolo is a winner, but understands where Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch are coming from.

  • Could Bengals trade down with Broncos in 2021 NFL draft?

    Could the Cincinnati Bengals find a trade-down target with the Denver Broncos?

  • Mario Cristobal allows Penei Sewell's brother Gabriel to take part in Oregon Pro Day

    Gabriel Sewell last played linebacker for the University of Nevada Wolfpack in 2019.

  • How Long Should You Keep Any Tax Records?

    It's tax season.That involves compiling documentsthat support any income, deductions,and credits claimed on your tax return.How long should youhold onto these records?.Retain your tax returns for a minimumof three years after filing.You have three years to amendyour return to claim additionaleligible credits and or refunds.In addition, the three-year time period is alsothe amount of time the IRS has to audit you.While three years is the golden rule, thereare some exceptions in which you wouldkeep records for up to seven years.Keep records permanently if you don'tfile a return or if you believe you havemistakenly filed a fraudulent return

  • Nets' Kevin Durant may play Monday vs. the Knicks

    Nets head coach&nbsp;Steve Nash&nbsp;said that there is an “outside chance" that&nbsp;Kevin Durant&nbsp;could return to action when the Nets take on the Knicks, but no decision has been made yet.

  • TE Kyle Pitts would be a game-changer for Cardinals offense

    It would cost the Cardinals a lot to trade up to get him in the NFL draft, but it just might make their offense unstoppable.

  • Bauer flirts with no-no in debut

    Trevor Bauer strikes out 10 batters and carries a no-hitter into the 7th inning in his first start with the Dodgers

  • Tennis: Bublik convinced teenager Sinner not 'human'

    Bublik used underarm serves, drop shots and a sneak-attack serve return against Sinner during the quarter-final of the ATP Masters 1000 event but fell to his second straight defeat to the 19-year-old following a loss in Dubai in mid-March. "You are not a human," Bublik told Sinner at the net after the Italian had wrapped up the match. 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals winner Sinner has made rapid progress over the last two years, reaching his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final at last year's French Open and now sits at a career-high 31st in the world.