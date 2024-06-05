Bengals hype Joe Burrow’s return to practice on Wednesday

The Cincinnati Bengals make a habit of hyping up the arrivals of players to practice over the summer.

But Wednesday’s clips of practice arrivals took on a more important twist than usual with quarterback Joe Burrow front and center.

As fans surely know by now, Burrow was a surprise non-participant in Tuesday’s sessions. That was strange enough that head coach Zac Taylor had to explain the whole thing after the fact.

Beyond Burrow’s appearance in the new clip, there’s also some funny footage of rookie Kris Jenkins and veterans such as Mike Hilton and Evan McPherson, too.

Here’s a look at the clip:

The arrivals get better every day 😂 OTAs Week 2 | @KetteringHealth pic.twitter.com/qandvjGojw — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 5, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire