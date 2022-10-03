Bengals get huge win in AFC North standings as rest of division loses

The AFC North was the gift that kept on giving for the Cincinnati Bengals this past weekend.

Those Bengals, already victors over Miami on Thursday night, got to watch on Sunday as the Steelers, Ravens and Browns all went down in brutal fashion.

That leaves the defending AFC North champs tied for first in the division:

Browns: 2-2

Bengals: 2-2

Ravens: 2-2

Steelers: 1-3

The Steelers tossed first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett to the fire in the middle of a game against the Jets. His first attempt was an interception and he tossed another late in a 24-20 loss.

The Ravens coughed up a big lead to the Bills to go down hard, 23-20, with Marcus Peters getting in his head coach’s face and the two needing separated.

And the Browns lost to a .500 Falcons team despite taking the lead about halfway through the game’s final quarter.

The Bengals? They continue to sit on their extended break before a road showdown with the Ravens in Week 5.

