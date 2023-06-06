Bengals get huge slotting in new offseason power rankings

The Cincinnati Bengals have made the AFC Championship two straight years and made some big additions over the offseason looking to remain competitive for a Super Bowl.

Tim Weaver of Seahawks Wire released a power rankings list of all NFL teams for the 2023 offseason as of where they stand June 1 and the Bengals were ranked second behind only the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s what Weaver said about Cincinnati:

It seems like only a matter of time before these Bengals win their first Super Bowl ring. Joe Burrow is already playing like Drew Brees in his prime, he has the best receivers in the AFC on his side and the team has moved mountains to remodel the offensive line. With a little bit of luck and some light defensive improvement, the Lombardi could be theirs this year.

The sentiment that it just seems like a matter of time before the Bengals win a Super Bowl with Joe Burrow seems to be shared by many people, and they have only made their chances better with signings like Orlando Brown Jr. at for the left tackle spot.

