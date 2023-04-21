Bengals hosted UC wideout Tre Tucker on pre-draft visit

The Cincinnati Bengals always keep a close eye on local prospects before the NFL draft and this year isn’t an exception.

That’s especially the case with a prospect like Tre Tucker from the University of Cincinnati in the upcoming draft.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, the Bengals recently hosted Tucker on a visit.

While a bit smaller at 5’9″ and 182 pounds, Tucker projects as a nice underneath option and gadget guy who might be able to stretch the field too.

This one goes down as pretty notable for the Bengals because it’s not out of the question they think one year ahead in this draft, targeting slot wideout prospects as Tyler Boyd plays out the final year of his contract.

In other words, it wouldn’t be much of a shocker to see a pick like Tucker, who sits and learns for a year as Boyd goes on a farewell tour.

