Bengals hosted UC LB Ivan Pace Jr. on pre-draft visit

Chris Roling
·1 min read

Make that two times the Cincinnati Bengals have been linked to University of Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. before the 2023 NFL draft.

Back in March, Pace revealed that he and the Bengals had met and the two sides had discussed getting him in for a visit before the draft.

That has now happened. According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, Pace had virtual meetings with other teams but visited the Bengals.

Back before free agency, linebacker seemed like a bigger need given the unknown future of Germaine Pratt. The veteran’s return doesn’t totally rule out the team taking a mid-round linebacker, though, and especially not a local one they really like.

