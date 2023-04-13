Bengals hosted top draft TE Dalton Kincaid on visit

It would appear Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid is high on the list of prospects the Cincinnati Bengals could draft during the 2023 NFL draft.

Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Bengals hosted him on a visit that same day.

Within that report, Schefter noted that doctors sent letters to NFL teams fully clearing Kincaid from the back injury he suffered last year.

Kincaid had previously said at the scouting combine that he had really enjoyed a prior formal meeting with the Bengals.

Alongside Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, Kindcaid is a strong candidate to come off the board in the opening round and an obvious fit in the Cincinnati offense.

If Kincaid falls to the Bengals, he’ll likely be near the top of their board, provided they’ve seen enough medically to eliminate it as a factor in the evaluation process.

Dr. Robert Watkins recently sent a letter to NFL teams, fully clearing Utah TE and expected first-round pick Dalton Kincaid from the back injury he suffered last season.



“Dalton Kincaid sustained a back injury while playing football on 11/26/2022,” said the email from Dr.… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 12, 2023

More Latest News!

Bengals taking Joe Burrow ranked one of the best moves of the decade Tarell Basham's Bengals contract details emerge Bengals met virtually with Boise St. OT John Ojukwu

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire