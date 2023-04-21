Bengals hosted several other notable prospects on draft visits

The Cincinnati Bengals made the most of their final days of in-person visits with prospects before the 2023 NFL draft.

Besides some big names like UC wideout Tre Tucker and Brenton Cox Jr., the Bengals hosted a barrage of other names on visits recently.

As noted by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, the following names visited the Bengals:

While none of the prospects project as early-round names, it again speaks to what the team has sights on before the draft.

Defensive depth remains a priority, especially if the prospects can rush the passer, either from the inside or out on the edge of the defensive line. And this is yet another example of the team keeping eyes on wide receivers as they look to upgrade depth, if not think about the long-term future in the slot.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire