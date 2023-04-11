Bengals hosted Kentucky CB Carrington Valentine on pre-draft visit

The Cincinnati Bengals have eyes on a local prospect ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Bengals had an in-person visit with Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Carrington Valentine.

Valentine, 6’0″ and 193 pounds, projects nicely as a man-coverage defender who might be able to line up against bigger threats like tight ends, similar to how the team used Tre Flowers, who remains a free agent.

Cincinnati attacking cornerback in the draft isn’t a new theory by any means. Even after signing Sidney Jones, Eli Apple is still a free agent and depth going into the opener remains a concern.

When the draft rolls around, the Bengals might just keep it local to fix some of the depth concerns.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire