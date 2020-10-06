Bengals hosted free-agent DT Xavier Williams on visit

Chris Roling

The Cincinnati Bengals are actively looking into free agents with Mike Daniels sitting on injured reserve.

Per the NFL’s transaction wire, the Bengals had a visit with free-agent defensive tackle Xavier Williams.

Williams, 28, signed with the New England Patriots in August but was a roster cut as the team looked to add depth elsewhere.

Last season with the Kansas City Chiefs, Williams made a playoffs appearance but only played in five regular-season games. He’s played in just one 16-game season since entering the league in 2015 and is considered a strong run-stopper.

The Bengals need help inside with Daniels sitting on injured reserve and Geno Atkins yet to play in a game this season, so a signing wouldn’t come as a shocker.

Williams joins a list of seven other guys we outlined that the Bengals could sign with Daniels hurt.