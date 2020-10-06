Bengals hosted free-agent DT Xavier Williams on visit

The Cincinnati Bengals are actively looking into free agents with Mike Daniels sitting on injured reserve.

Per the NFL’s transaction wire, the Bengals had a visit with free-agent defensive tackle Xavier Williams.

Williams, 28, signed with the New England Patriots in August but was a roster cut as the team looked to add depth elsewhere.

Last season with the Kansas City Chiefs, Williams made a playoffs appearance but only played in five regular-season games. He’s played in just one 16-game season since entering the league in 2015 and is considered a strong run-stopper.

The Bengals need help inside with Daniels sitting on injured reserve and Geno Atkins yet to play in a game this season, so a signing wouldn’t come as a shocker.

Williams joins a list of seven other guys we outlined that the Bengals could sign with Daniels hurt.