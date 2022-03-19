Bengals hosted free agent DT Jarran Reed on visit

The Cincinnati Bengals have started making headway on trying to fill the void left by the departure of defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the Bengals hosted former Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs defender Jarran Reed on a visit on Friday.

Reed left without a deal, but it’s not hard to see why the Bengals had an interest.

Now 29 years old, Reed has been a very productive player over the course of his career as an interior pass-rusher, the highlight a 10.5-sack season in 2018.

Reed played all 17 games with the Chiefs last year, his first with the team, registering 2.5 sacks.

Interestingly, a 3-tech interior guy who can rush the passer is still a huge need, but Ogunjobi is still out there after his deal with the Bears fell through due to a failed physical. Reed remains an option, but his leaving town after the visit signals there’s a wait to find out what he ends up doing.

List