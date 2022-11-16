Bengals hosted 3 players on tryouts before Week 11 vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals took a look at defensive depth early this week as they prep to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11.

Per the NFL’s transactions wire, the Bengals hosted three names on a tryout basis:

DT Darius Philon

DB Chris Steele

DB Chris Wilcox

Philon in the big name here, as the defensive tackle has been in the league since 2015 with various teams and is the type of depth the Bengals would seek out while awaiting the return of DJ Reader.

Defensive back also remains an issue with Chidobe Awuzie lost for the year and guys such as Eli Apple, Tre Flowers and even Mike Hilton battling issues before the bye week. Philon most recently suffered a torn patellar tendon with the Raiders and went to injured reserve in January of 2022.

Should the Bengals make a move, it will be something small along these lines as the team gradually gets healthier after a week off.

