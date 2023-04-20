Bengals host Missouri DL DJ Coleman on visit before NFL draft

The period for NFL teams to host players on visits has come to a close before the 2023 NFL draft and the Cincinnati Bengals appeared to use one of their last ones on another defender.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, the Bengals hosted Missouri defensive end DJ Coleman on Wednesday.

Coleman has been listed as a bit light at 244 pounds, but he’s got good quickness off the edge that allows him to apply pressure.

In other words, Coleman is a good example of a prospect the Bengals could grab in the later rounds in the hopes of developing his big upside — never mind the need for more rotational pass-rushing help right away.

Even so, the Bengals are a candidate to address this need as early as Round 1, too.

