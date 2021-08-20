Bengals host free agent on workout after injury to Joseph Ossai

On the hunt for depth after injuries to names like rookie pass-rusher Joseph Ossai, the Cincinnati Bengals hosted free agent Noah Spence on a workout this week, per the NFL’s transaction wire.

Spence, 27, was a recent cut by the New Orleans Saints. He’s a former second-round pick from the 2016 draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who missed all of last season with an injury and has 7.5 sacks to his name over 41 games.

With Ossai and Khalid Kareem nursing injuries, the Bengals need bodies in the trenches for the rest of camp and two more preseason games. Spence fits the bill and if nothing else, he’s a rehab project with some notable upside worth exploring.

