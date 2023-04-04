Bengals to host free agent QB Trevor Siemian on visit

One of the quieter storylines for the Cincinnati Bengals during free agency was the lack of re-signing Brandon Allen to back up Joe Burrow.

Now the Bengals have started exploring other options. According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, the Bengals will host veteran Trevor Siemian on a visit.

Siemian, 31, spent last season with the Chicago Bears and has been a journeyman for most of his career as key depth for various teams.

With Allen still not back as expected, the Bengals have also looked at quarterbacks in the upcoming draft, too.

The Bengals would probably still like Allen back given his familiarity with the system, but Siemian is one of the better backups in the league.

