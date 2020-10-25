Bengals to host free-agent OL Quinton Spain on visit

The Cincinnati Bengals will host free agent offensive lineman Quinton Spain on a visit in the days after the team’s Week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Spain, 29, was a recent cut by the Buffalo Bills after earning an extension this past offseason. Buffalo appeared to make the move as a cost-cutting measure after finding other options for their offensive line.

It’s no secret the Bengals need massive help at the guard spots, areas that just haven’t worked out in front of Joe Burrow this year no matter the lineup. Mike Jordan, Billy Price and Alex Redmond just haven’t been up to par, managing to look worse than the offensive tackle spots.

For what it’s worth, we noted right after the Bills cut Spain that the Bengals needed to be all over him because he’s a starter-caliber player.

O-line help could be on the way for the #Bengals: Former #Bills G Quinton Spain is heading to Cincy to visit this week, source said. A potential ex-starter added to the mix. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2020



