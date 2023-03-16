Bengals to host free agent OG Cody Ford on visit

The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t done looking at the offensive line just because they made a huge splash with offensive tackle Orlando Brown.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals will host free agent guard Cody Ford on a visit.

Ford, 26, was a second-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2019 and has spent the last two seasons in a backup role for the Bills and Arizona Cardinals. He’s got experience at right tackle and at both guard spots.

While he’s had his struggles, Ford played quite well in college on Oklahoma’s line with…Orlando Brown. Still, this is probably more of a depth addition for a line that would appear to have five starters set already. But after the injury bug last year exposed the depth problems in the playoffs, the Bengals clearly aren’t going to sit on their hands.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire