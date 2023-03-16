Bengals to host free agent S Nick Scott on visit

The Cincinnati Bengals are rolling in free agency now after landing star offensive tackle Orlando Brown.

Next up is attacking other positions of need, with NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reporting the team will host safety Nick Scott on a visit.

Scott, soon to be 28, had 86 tackles and two interceptions over 16 starts with the Los Angeles Rams last season and at PFF, he graded well as a run defender but with struggles in coverage.

Compared to C. J. Gardner-Johnson, Scott isn’t the biggest of names. But he’s a veteran who could come in and start right away next to sophomore Dax Hill. That’s what the team desires at this point after losing both Jesssie Bates and Vonn Bell and it would keep the upcoming draft open, too.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire