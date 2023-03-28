Bengals host ex-Titans OLB Tarell Basham for a visit

Over the last few seasons, the Tennessee Titans have had some of the worst injury luck in modern NFL history.

On top of leading the league in most players used over the last two years, the Titans’ injury dilemma even got to the point where they set a single-season record by the end of 2021 after they used a whopping total of 91 players.

To make matters even worse, Tennessee almost found a way to break its own record just one year later. As you would imagine, this type of injury luck forced the team to find new bodies practically every single week.

One of those players who got a brief chance to showcase his talents in Tennessee seemingly did enough to at least stay on NFL teams’ radar.

Outside linebacker Tarell Basham recently visited the Bengals in hopes of continuing his NFL career after brief stints with the Titans and Cowboys in 2022.

Basham joined the Titans in December and was immediately forced onto the field due to the injury situation. The Ohio product played in the final five games of the season, totaling five tackles, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit.

