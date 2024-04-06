Bengals host another top OL on visit before 2024 NFL draft

The latest big piece of news on the 2024 NFL draft for the Cincinnati Bengals is another important visit with an offensive lineman.

According to Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler, the Bengals have a visit scheduled with Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga.

Fuaga is widely considered one of the best in a deep class for offensive tackles and started 20-plus games on the right edge in college. That’s where the Bengals currently have the biggest need on the line despite adding veteran Trent Brown in free agency.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. is one of many who have mocked Fuaga to the Bengals in Round 1, following the line of logic that says he’ll be in play at No. 18 if still available.

