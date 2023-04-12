Bengals host another QB on top-30 visit before 2023 NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have made it clear the hunt for backup quarterback depth is a priority this offseason.

The latest example is Albert Breer of MMQB reporting the team will host UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson on a top-3o visit on Wednesday.

Thompson-Robinson, a five-year player with the Bruins, completed 69.6 percent of his passes with 3,154 yards and 27 touchdowns against 10 interceptions last year. He also rushed for 646 yards and 12 touchdowns (5.5 average).

The news comes on the heels of the Bengals also meeting with Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell, apparently being interested in free agent Cooper Rush and visiting with free agent Trevor Siemian.

The Bengals haven’t re-upped with Brandon Allen behind Joe Burrow, so keep an eye on veterans and a notable like Thompson-Robinson during the draft.

