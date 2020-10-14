Bengals host 3 players on tryouts, including two DTs

The Cincinnati Bengals were once again active on the tryout market this week, hosting three players for workouts.

Per the NFL’s transaction wire, the Bengals hosted the following players on the tryouts:

DT Demarcus Christmas

DT Trevon McSwain

LS Dan Godsil

These tryouts come on the heels of the Bengals working out three different players at the end of September. They also recently hosted free agent Xavier Williams on a workout before signing him in the wake of D.J. Reader’s move to injured reserve.

Of the above names brought in for tryouts, Godsil is the most recognizable because he’s been a regular around Bengals training camps lately. The team keeping tabs on players like Christmas — a 2019 sixth-round pick– isn’t too shocking given the repeated setbacks at defensive tackle.