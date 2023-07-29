Bengals to host 2 QBs on workouts after Joe Burrow’s injury

In the wake of the injury to quarterback Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had confirmed the team will add another quarterback to take training camp and preseason reps with Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning.

Not too long after that revelation, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Bengals hosted quarterbacks Reid Sinnett and Drew Plitt on workouts.

Plitt is the name Bengals fans will recognize. A Loveland High School product, Plitt was with the team last summer before going on to find success in the XFL.

As for Burrow, Taylor and the Bengals are keeping a lid on the return timetable other than classifying it as “several weeks,” which is to be expected for a calf strain with a variable recovery time depending on the person.

With #Bengals QB Joe Burrow sidelined for several weeks with a calf strain, Cincy is working out two former XFL QBs — Reid Sinnett and Drew Plitt (who was with the #Bengals in camp last year). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2023

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

More Latest News!

Bengals rookie DJ Turner starting to look like breakout player at camp

Ken Anderson chosen as Pro Football Hall of Fame senior finalist again

Trey Hendrickson's extension details with Bengals revealed

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire