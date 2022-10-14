Bengals hope third time’s the charm against former QB Andy Dalton

The Cincinnati Bengals get a third shot at former franchise quarterback Andy Dalton.

They’re hoping to avoid an 0-3 mark.

Dalton will get the start for the New Orleans Saints against the Bengals on Sunday, the third time he’s done so — with as many teams — since leaving the team as the Zac Taylor era got underway.

In 2020, Dalton returned to Cincinnati and threw two scores as the Cowboys won, 30-7. And in 2021, Dalton got the start but later left the game in a 20-17 Bears win.

This time, the Bengals will face Dalton at his home turf in New Orleans at the Dome, hoping for a better result.

Luckily for the Bengals, Dalton won’t have some of the Saints’ biggest weapons with wideout Michael Thomas out and breakout star rookie Chris Olave questionable.

